BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BrightView from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

BrightView stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

