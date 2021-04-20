Brightworth Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brightworth boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.91. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.67 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

