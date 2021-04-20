Brightworth Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. 51,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

