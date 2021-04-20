Brightworth Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. 79,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

