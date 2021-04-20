Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

