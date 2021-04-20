Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.