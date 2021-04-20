Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

MNKD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 102,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,071. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.