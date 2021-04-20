Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $30.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $31.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $43.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $175,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $78.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,467.66. 42,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,631. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,485.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $904.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

