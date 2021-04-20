Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

