Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 82,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,879. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $391.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

