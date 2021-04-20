Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.09. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.