Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 640%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 674,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

