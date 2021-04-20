Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.