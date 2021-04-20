Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $36.50

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,006. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

