Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $44.44

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 26,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

