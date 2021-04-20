Brokers Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.