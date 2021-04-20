BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

BT.A opened at GBX 154.23 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.73 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

