BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 408,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,338. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

