BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

BTRS traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 408,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

