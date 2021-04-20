Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bunzl in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.02 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

