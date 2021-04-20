Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $428,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,568,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,431,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.