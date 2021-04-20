Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

NIKE stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

