CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $727.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. CAE reported sales of $728.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

