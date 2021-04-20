Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

