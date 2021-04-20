Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. 13,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.14 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Calix by 137.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Calix by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

