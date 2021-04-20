Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,104,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,586,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

