Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $287.85. 37,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

