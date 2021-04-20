Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LHC Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,539. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

