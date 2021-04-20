Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.14 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

