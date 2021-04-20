Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 46,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.08. 15,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

