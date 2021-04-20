Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$10.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$447.71. 622,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$465.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$442.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$491.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

