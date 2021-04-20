Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of CPXWF stock remained flat at $$30.54 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

