Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Financial Contrast

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.61 $64.54 million $0.47 27.91 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

