Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 431 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

