Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 490 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

COP opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

