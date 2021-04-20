Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 847 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

