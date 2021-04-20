Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CZMWY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $90.65 and a one year high of $176.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

