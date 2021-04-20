CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.