CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,800 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $698.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,045.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

