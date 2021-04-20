Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 8.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.23. 10,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 306,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,329,238. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

