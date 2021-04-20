Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 96,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

