Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 334,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Celestica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Celestica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Celestica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

