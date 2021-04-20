Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

