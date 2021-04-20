Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CELTF stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

