Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

