Centrality Price Hits $0.0871 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Centrality has a total market cap of $104.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

