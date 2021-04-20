CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.95.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. CGI has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

