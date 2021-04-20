Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and $5.13 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

