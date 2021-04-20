Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10. 48,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 73,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

