Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBPO. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBPO opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $120.01.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

